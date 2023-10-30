Shame on Ripon Cathedral for trying to ride roughshod over local cafes

I was astonished, and greatly saddened, by your article 'Fears that cathedral's plan will hit city's cafes' (October 21). To his great credit, retired engineer Stanley Mackintosh unearthed a 'design and access statement,' part of the planning documents submitted by the cathedral, which states a proposed refectory would need to prevent visitors 'drifting away...and using the various cafes in the city.

A Ripon cathedral spokesperson has said the statement was written by an architect. He or she patronisingly added the trite remark that it had been taken out of context. The fact that the so-called 'cathedral business plan' would, by the cathedral's own admission in the statement, effectively ride roughshod over the community in this manner should make its perpetrators hang their heads in shame.

