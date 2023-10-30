Top Civil Servant Says Boris Johnson Should Have Expected WhatsApp Messages to Become Public

The country’s top civil servant said Boris Johnson was “mad” if he did not believe his private WhatsApp messages would become public as part of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Mr Reynolds, who faced questions about WhatsApp messaging at the top of government during the pandemic on Monday, told the inquiry Mr Johnson had perhaps not realised his WhatsApp messages would enter the public domain.

The former top aide to Mr Johnson made headlines after it emerged he arranged a gathering in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020 when leaving home without a reasonable excuse was banned. Giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday, Mr Reynolds was asked by Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, what that "battle" referenced in the messages was about.

Mr Keith added: "Because of course as the then prime minister, his WhatsApps would form a vital part of a full, transparent examination of the decision-making at the time – as yours would?"During the hearing, Mr Reynolds also suggested he was worried about leaks from the heart of Mr Johnson's administration.

Asked why, he said: "I can speculate as to why I might have done it. As I said at the start, I have kept all my other WhatsApps for the relevant period and handed them over, so I don't believe it was intended to prevent the inquiry from having sight of this.

A range of senior officials, including Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, will appear before Lady Hallet’s inquiry this week.

