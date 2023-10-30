Local politicians cheering the cancellation of HS2 do not see the bigger picture

I read with despair that “Party leaders in Wakefield have publicly welcomed the scrapping of HS2” (Yorkshire Post, October 21). It is a tragedy for The North. HS2 would have brought economic benefits to Manchester, Leeds and the whole of the North by attracting jobs and investment. It was never about speed but building a new railway to modern standards in order to increase capacity for passenger and freight on rail.

It appears to be different in the South, London now has its £19bn Elizabeth Line bringing benefits to swathes of London and the South East, but the Prime Minister clearly feels confident in cancelling massive investment in The North. I suggest Councillors are deluded if they believe money “saved” from HS2 will be invested in The North. Firstly there is no saving, HS2 was going to be built from money yet to be borrowed and paid back mainly from fares.

