Sean Dyche wants Everton squad to be happy playing three times a week

Everton manager Sean Dyche wants his players to develop a physical and mental resilience so they are happy playing three times a week.
Dyche’s school of thought is if his side are playing more it means they are involved in more competitions for longer and that is the route to success. “The challenge you have got is if you want to go and be really super-successful you will play a lot of football so I want the players to realise they can play three games a week, that they can have the mentality and take these games on.
“At the end of the day I want the mentality to be ‘I want to play every game’. It’s not finished but it’s building.” Goodison Park rose as one to mark his death last week at the age of 78 and the team ensured the occasion was marked in fitting fashion. headtopics.com
“I think the players are beginning to believe more and more. Five in seven is a good marker. The players deserve it, they are working very hard on the training pitch.” “I have never mastered the art of feeling good after a defeat. The first half was good but mistakes cost us at this level,” he said.
“Is it a bad performance? No. The worrying thing would be if you didn’t have belief in the squad but that’s not the case. These are steps we have to make.
United Kingdom Headlines
Everton 3-0 Burnley: Toffees comfortably beat struggling Clarets in Sean Dyche derbyJames Tarkowski scored against his former club as Sean Dyche's Everton hammered Burnley 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Read more ⮕