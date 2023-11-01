Everton 3-0 Burnley: Toffees comfortably beat struggling Clarets in Sean Dyche derby

James Tarkowski scored against his former club as Sean Dyche’s Everton hammered Burnley 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Tarkowski’s header opened the scoring in the 13th minute and the centre-back’s aerial prowess came to the fore early in the second half when he nodded McNeil’s header back into the danger area for Amadou Onana to poke home from close range.

The scoreline flattered Burnley, struggling after promotion straight back to the Premier League, whose side registering seven changes struggled to lay a glove on their hosts. McNeil’s harsh treatment from the visiting fans was extended onto the pitch when Ameen Al-Dakhil, another player keeping his place, was booked for chopping him down as he threatened to break. headtopics.com

Everton – particularly goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making his 250th appearance for the club – were barely extended and more calamitous defending early in the second half led to another goal.

