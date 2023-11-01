Newcastle pile misery on Manchester United with overdue Old Trafford win

Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock fired Newcastle to a famous first Old Trafford victory in a decade as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United suffered a second 3-0 home humiliation in four days.

Wednesday’s fourth-round clash was a repeat of the final eight months ago at Wembley, where Erik ten Hag crowned a promising first season in the hotseat by ending the club’s six-year wait for silverware.

But things have gone awry since then and pressure will intensify on the Dutchman and his team after Newcastle inflicted the Red Devils’ eighth defeat in 15 matches to progress to the quarter-finals. The fallout to this tie is sure to be dominated by Ten Hag’s United after seeing Sunday’s derby humbling against Manchester City compounded, but this was Newcastle’s night. headtopics.com

The Magpies had only won one of their previous 41 away matches against the Red Devils in all competitions, and few will forget their first Old Trafford triumph since December 2013.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday – Ahead of Manchester United matchAhead of Manchester United match - Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference – Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s)Newcastle United boss facing up to the challenge(s) - Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference Read more ⮕

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester UnitedFive changes - Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United Read more ⮕

Newcastle United and Manchester United set to clash in Carabao CupNewcastle United and Manchester United face off in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, with tensions running high between the two teams. Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United prepare for Manchester United clashEddie Howe and his players are looking to continue their recent good form as they face Manchester United. Howe confirms that there are no new injury concerns and expects to make changes to the starting lineup. Newcastle United will be relying on goalkeeper Nick Pope's solid performances in recent matches. Read more ⮕

Manchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle UnitedManchester United fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United - Nice reading... Read more ⮕