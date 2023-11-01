Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn: Badiashile scores on return as Blues cruise into Carabao Cup quarters

Benoit Badiashile scored on his return from injury as he partnered former Monaco teammate Axel Disasi in the Chelsea defence in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Raheem Sterling fired home after the break, and while the visitors had defended well, they never looked close to coming back into the contest. Backburn had not played a League Cup contest at Stamford Bridge in 26 years and over 3,000 supporters made the trip, hoping to do one better than they did in 1997 when Rovers were knocked out after a penalty shootout.There was little excitement inside the opening exchanges, which, save for two wasted corners for the hosts and Dilan Markanday’s left-footed effort running wide, was largely characterised by two sides simply trying find an early footing.

Badiashile did well to clear away a Blackburn chance before James tried again, this time with a low effort from distance before Enzo Fernandez forced Wahlstedt into a low save at the right post. It eventually landed at the feet of the fortunate Badiashile, who dutifully finished to open the scoring after 30 minutes of a half that also saw penalty shouts from both sides brushed aside by referee Tim Robinson. headtopics.com

After some good work by Cole Palmer to win the ball deep inside Blackburn’s half, Sterling latched on to the ball at the edge of the area and powered a shot into the top right.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Benoit Badiashile returns in style as Chelsea beat Blackburn in the Carabao CupBadiashile’s opener was added to by Raheem Sterling as the Blues eased into the quarter-finals. Read more ⮕

Benoit Badiashile returns in style as Chelsea beat Blackburn in the Carabao CupBadiashile’s opener was added to by Raheem Sterling as the Blues eased into the quarter-finals. Read more ⮕

Chelsea player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers: Big Benoit Badiashile is back! Returning defender sparks Blues in Carabao Cup cruiseBenoit Badiashile's first game of the season came at the perfect time, as the defender returned from injury to spark Chelsea to a Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers Read more ⮕

Chelsea v Blackburn RoversPreview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers. Read more ⮕

Chelsea vs Blackburn: Carabao Cup quarter-final updatesFollow the latest updates from the Chelsea vs Blackburn Carabao Cup quarter-final match. Read more ⮕

Blackburn vs Chelsea: Rovers Boss Urges Players to Embrace Giant-Killing OpportunityRaheem Sterling and Reece James were pictured heading towards the home dressing room. Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has urged his players to embrace tonight's game and use it to pull off a giant-killing. He said: 'What a day. It's one of those games where everyone thinks we’ll lose, but if we do win, it’s one of those magic moments.' Read more ⮕