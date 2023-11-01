Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full after Manchester United dumped out by Newcastle

The Reds had beaten Eddie Howe's side in last season's final but the Magpies exacted revenge for that Wembley loss with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. First-half goals from Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall had the visitors in control and although United started the second period on the front foot, Joe Willock settled the contest on the hour mark.

It means the top three teams in the Premier League are absent from the last eight. And there will be one representative from outside the top flight after Port Vale of League One were drawn at home to Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

It means the quarter final line up is complete with Newcastle joining fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Fulham and Everton while Championship club Middlesbrough and League One outfit Port Vale are also through. headtopics.com

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: James Tarkowski celebrates his goal with Ashley Young James Garner and Arnaut Danjuma during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on November 01, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)Martin Odegaard found the net for the Gunners late on but they slip to a 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates getting the assist for the Ben White own goal during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on November 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images)The opening game of the night is under way with Arsenal hosting West Ham United in a 7.30pm kick off. No goals just yet in the opening 10 minutes there. United's game against Newcastle is 8. headtopics.com

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates following the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)Tonight there are six ties in the Carabao Cup but last night two teams booked their place in the quarter finals.

