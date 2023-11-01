Dyche takes Everton into new territory with feat he has never achieved before

When Sean Dyche was appointed Everton manager in January, his task was clear: keep the club in the Premier League.
But things certainly didn’t go as planned at the start of this term. Five games into their Premier League campaign, and Everton were still searching for their first win.DRAW UPDATES: Carabao Cup draw live - Everton and Liverpool learn opponents
Just like West Ham United at the weekend, this was a far from vintage performance, but it was enough to secure their passage into the quarter-finals with a 3-0 triumph thanks to goals from James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young. headtopics.com
During his time at Burnley, Dyche was often criticised for playing weakened teams. He was accused of tossing away the cup competitions by some Clarets supporters. The fact that Jordan Pickford has started every game in this competition so far this season speaks volumes. And when the team sheet dropped at Goodison one before kick-off here, Blues supporters will have smiled when glancing at the names selected to start.
United Kingdom Headlines
Everton 3-0 Burnley: Toffees comfortably beat struggling Clarets in Sean Dyche derbyJames Tarkowski scored against his former club as Sean Dyche's Everton hammered Burnley 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Read more ⮕