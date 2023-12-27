Scottish Island Foula Celebrates Christmas on January 7

Foula, a remote Scottish island with a population of 30, does not celebrate Christmas until January 7 due to its use of the ancient Julian calendar. The islanders gather in one house to celebrate the holiday and take pride in their traditions.





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Referee Dermot Gallagher discusses controversial incidents in Premier League and Scottish PremiershipFormer referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League and Scottish Premiership action, including the ruling out of Arsenal's late equaliser for handball and the non-award of a penalty to Arsenal at Villa.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Leeds Bar The Canary Unveils Christmas Food Menu with Bottomless Gravy OptionsLeeds bar and restaurant The Canary has unveiled its Christmas food menu, featuring bottomless gravy-inspired options. The menu includes festive wings with gin and cranberry glaze, parsnip fries, and pigs in blankets. The main menu offers the Canary Christmas burger, the buttermilk festive burger, and the festive vegan burger. All dishes come with spiced slaw, lettuce, and tomato, and can be accompanied by parsnip fries. Free bottomless gravy is available with any dish. The menu is available from noon to 8pm daily.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Kate Middleton Leads Star-Studded Arrivals at Christmas Carol ServiceKate Middleton looks stunning as she leads the star-studded arrivals to her annual Together At Christmas Carol Service, with a number of famous faces following suit. The service aims to bring people together for the festive season and recognize those who have made exceptional contributions throughout the year.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Leeds Christmas Markets 2023: Behind the ScenesTake a sneak peek behind the scenes at the finishing touches being made ahead of the launch of Leeds Christmas Markets 2023. Explore all preparations and new stall locations.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

The Best Drone for Kids This ChristmasIf you’re thinking of buying a drone for your kids this Christmas, you may be tempted by one ofcurrently available. This year, I’ve had the same thought myself, and although I have the advantage of reviewing some incredible drones, I’m going to buy my children one of the least expensive indoor drones available that's a few years old now; one that will provide festive aerial fun in the comfort of your home. For me, despite the many amazing drone options available, the one that stands out as a great firs drone for kids has to be thefor the Combo kit including three batteries and a charging hub, or $99 / £99 without those accessories. It’s not on sale, that's full price, but the Tello is still an absolute bargain. At just 2.8 oz / 80 g and with low power and propeller guards, it’s safe to fly indoors, making it a great option for both Christmas and getting started with drone flight in a controlled environment. I'll also be rounding up the best drones on a budget and adding a link here, so keep this page bookmarked

Source: techradar - 🏆 51. / 63 Read more »

Single Mum Feels Like a Failure for Not Affording ChristmasA single mum of six feels like a failure because she can't afford Christmas this year. She fears her children may think Santa put them on the naughty list as they won't wake up to lots of presents. The Cost of Living crisis is preventing her from splurging on gifts.

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »