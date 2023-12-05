The Best Drone for Kids This Christmas

If you’re thinking of buying a drone for your kids this Christmas, you may be tempted by one ofcurrently available. This year, I’ve had the same thought myself, and although I have the advantage of reviewing some incredible drones, I’m going to buy my children one of the least expensive indoor drones available that's a few years old now; one that will provide festive aerial fun in the comfort of your home.

For me, despite the many amazing drone options available, the one that stands out as a great firs drone for kids has to be thefor the Combo kit including three batteries and a charging hub, or $99 / £99 without those accessories. It’s not on sale, that's full price, but the Tello is still an absolute bargain. At just 2.8 oz / 80 g and with low power and propeller guards, it’s safe to fly indoors, making it a great option for both Christmas and getting started with drone flight in a controlled environment. I'll also be rounding up the best drones on a budget and adding a link here, so keep this page bookmarke





