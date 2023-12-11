Referee Dermot Gallagher discusses controversial incidents in Premier League and Scottish Premiership

Former referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League and Scottish Premiership action. Was it right to rule out Arsenal's late equaliser for handball? INCIDENT: Arsenal scored a late equaliser at Aston Villa, but it was ruled out for a handball by Kai Havertz. DERMOT SAYS: 'It is key that this was called on the field. There is no doubt that it hits his arm and he puts the ball in the net, so under the new law that is how it is.

'The good thing is that the referee did spot it. The VAR checks because the ball has gone in the net but it was the ref who disallowed the goal and quite rightly.' Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOWPremier League table | Fixtures | ResultsWatch Premier League highlights for free on Sky SportsDownload the Sky Sports AppShould Arsenal have had a penalty?INCIDENT: Arsenal were not awarded a penalty at Villa after Gabriel Jesus went down in the box under a challenge from Douglas Luiz. VAR Michael Salisbury did not recommend a review. DERMOT SAYS: 'I didn't think it was a penalty. They just got tangled u





SkySportsNews » / 🏆 60. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers flashpoints at Livingston land Dermot Gallagher Ref Watch treatmentThe Light Blues had two goals ruled out and two penalties awarded with Ross McCausland's first one sparking debate between multiple pundits north of the border in an eventful afternoon for VAR.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Dermot Gallagher has say on whether Wataru Endo should have been sent offBrentford manager Thomas Frank felt Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo should have been sent off for a strong challenge on Christian Norgaard

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Dermot Gallagher gives verdict on Eberechi Eze penalty claim against EvertonEberechi Eze was shown a yellow card for diving to win a second penalty against Everton - if awarded Crystal Palace would have had the chance to go 2-1 up in the first half

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Ref Watch: Referee Anthony Taylor right to award penalties to Chelsea and Manchester City, says former Premier League official Dermot GallagherFormer referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the latest round of the 2023/24 Premier League season including handball decisions and tight VAR calls...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Man City's next six Premier League fixtures compared to rivalsManchester City have a tricky set of fixtures coming up in the Premier League, but will be confident of getting maximum points against the latter three teams.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jamie Carragher names most likely challengers for Man City's Premier League titleThe champions proved vulnerable at Stamford Bridge.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »