Scientists isolate 'pre-emerging' bat coronavirus but also identify existing medication that potently neutralizes it

(2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-scientists-isolate-pre-emerging-coronavirus-medication.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Scientists Predict Drastic Changes in Frequency of Floods in North EastScientists warn that climate change will lead to more frequent and extreme floods, with the North East of the country expected to experience the most significant changes. Recent water scarcity warnings and flooding incidents highlight the urgent need for climate mitigation and adaptation measures. Read more ⮕

Scientists Predict Drastic Changes in Flood Frequency in North EastScientists warn that climate change will lead to more frequent and extreme floods, with the North East of the country expected to experience the most significant changes. Recent water scarcity warnings in Scotland during the summer have also increased the risk of wildfires. Read more ⮕

Scientists Discover DNA Elements Linked to AgeingHungarian scientists have found elements in our DNA that can destabilise genetic codes and cause ageing. However, they have also discovered a way to control these elements, which has increased the lifespan of worms in experiments. The research team hopes that this breakthrough will lead to a better understanding of DNA and potential ways to extend human lifespans. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government criticized for breaking agreement on council tax freezeThe Scottish Government is facing criticism for breaking the Bute House Agreement by announcing a council tax freeze without consulting the Green Group. The decision has damaged trust and undermined attempts to treat local government with respect. The Scottish Government is urged to ensure that this is not repeated. Read more ⮕

Putin Jails Top Hypersonic Missile Scientist for TreasonVladimir Putin has jailed one of the world's top hypersonic missile scientists for high treason after he was accused of leaking Russian secrets to the West. The scientist had been given permission to share details of Russian research with a project coordinated by the European Space Agency. Read more ⮕

Coronavirus Cases Decline in Lancashire for Third Consecutive WeekNew figures from Public Health England show a decrease in coronavirus cases across Lancashire for the third week in a row, indicating that the previous rise in cases may be subsiding. The latest data reveals a decrease of over 30% in cases, with 17.4 cases per 100,000 people. Health officials warn of increased risks during winter due to more indoor gatherings. Additionally, scientists have discovered a potential side effect of Covid-19 in children and teenagers, involving blood vessel damage. Read more ⮕