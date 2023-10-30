Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw - Man Utd injury news ahead of Newcastle clash

Manchester United will be hoping to put the derby to the back of their minds this week as their attention turns back to the Carabao Cup.

The Reds were comprehensively beaten this weekend as Manchester City ran out 3-0 winners thanks to an Erling Haaland brace and a Phil Foden strike. There was very few positives to take out of the match on the field but there was a welcome return on the bench.

After featuring for the U19s last Tuesday, Kobbie Mainoo was an unused substitute against City following his ankle injury picked up in pre-season. The young central midfielder may get the chance to impress his manager in midweek.READ MORE: United fans all say the same thing about Amad headtopics.com

MEN Sport has rounded up all of the other injury news at United as the Reds look to return to winning ways.What we know: During the October international break, the Brazilian picked up an ankle injury which forced him to remain in South America to recuperate. Ahead of the derby on Sunday, Erik ten Hag said the midfielder was in a race against the clock to be fit in time and in the end he missed out on a place in the squad.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Wan-Bissaka returns to training ahead of Manchester derbyAaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to full training after a six-week absence, but is unlikely to feature in the Manchester derby. Casemiro is racing against time to recover from an ankle injury to play in the match. Read more ⮕

Mainoo included but Casemiro not spotted with squad for Man United vs CityKobbie Mainoo has been absent from the Man United squad since pre-season but looks set to come in for the injured Casemiro. Read more ⮕

Marcus Rashford's advice to Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Man United vs Man CityRashford has already combined well with Hojlund this season and he hopes the Man Utd summer arrival will show his credentials vs Manchester City. Read more ⮕

Manchester United's Casemiro faces fitness test ahead of Manchester derbyCasemiro, Manchester United's player, is undergoing a fitness test for an injury that caused him to miss their last two matches. Manchester City's Manuel Akanji is suspended for the derby. Manchester United aims to win consecutive home league games against City for the first time since 2008-09. They have led for only 98 minutes in the top flight this season. A third consecutive away league defeat would equal their longest losing streak on the road under Pep Guardiola. Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Man City set to thump Man UtdOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕

Man United have £60million solution to combat Man City's best playerMason Mount has struggled to impress in his early appearances for Man Utd after a £60m summer switch from Chelsea. Read more ⮕