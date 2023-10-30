Georgia Stanway: Ballon d'Or nominee and England international disappointed to miss ceremony

Georgia Stanway expressed disappointment at not being able to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony, calling it a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'. Stanway is part of an England quartet including Mille Bright, Rachel Daly and Mary Earps named as nominees for the women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best female footballer in 2023. All four players contributed to the Lionesses reaching the World Cup final this year, where Spain defeated England 1-0.

You never know if you're ever going to get selected for such an accolade like that again, so it would be really nice to enjoy the experience and be there and feel like a star amongst the stars. 'If it was planned a little bit better, then maybe it would be easier for a lot of female footballers to be there.' Stanway also expressed her delight regarding her nomination, she said: 'It's very cool, and nice to get the accolade as well as a lot of the team-mates in the Lionesses.

