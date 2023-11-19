Sam Thompson joins I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Fans of Made in Chelsea will remember Sam Thompson's turbulent love life from dating co-stars Tiffany Watson and Sophie Habboo to his girlfriend Zara McDermott pouring her eyes out on a bench in the London borough. Sam, 31 shot to fame after he joined the hit Channel 4 reality TV show in 2013 as Jamie Laing's intern at his sweet company Candy Kittens. He also joined his sister Louise Thompson on the show who made her debut on Made in Chelsea two years prior.

During his long stint on the show until 2021, Sam became a fan favourite with his humour and energetic character, despite getting himself into trouble on more than one occasion. But the 31 year old has no doubt been hugely successful from his time on the show and is now a presenter for Hits Radio, co-founder of the sunglasses brand Dinelli eyewear and hosts his podcast, Staying Relevant, alongside side his best pal Pete Wicks. For his latest venture, Sam is heading onto I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! joining the likes of Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage, Danielle Harold and Marvin Hume





