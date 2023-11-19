Fury as Bungalow Replaced with 'Monstrous' Newbuild

Homeowners in Corfe Mullen, Dorset are furious as a small bungalow is being replaced with a newbuild that they liken to an Amazon warehouse. The new home will be 18ft tall, compared to the 10ft height of the bungalow. Planning permission was granted despite objections from residents and the local town council.





🏆 6. DailyMailUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cotswolds villagers' fury as historic dry stone wall is replaced with wooden fence by penny-pinching...Residents of the Cotswolds villiage of Selsley say Gloucestershire County Council promised to rebuild the 150m wall which needed repair.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Cotswolds villagers' fury as historic dry stone wall is replaced with wooden fence by penny-pinching...Residents of the Cotswolds villiage of Selsley say Gloucestershire County Council promised to rebuild the 150m wall which needed repair.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

John Fury unloads on KSI and says he's going to 'ruin his career' if he doesn't pay upJohn Fury has once again demanded payment from KSI following his defeat to Tommy Fury.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Security intervene as John Fury rips shirt off and joins Fury and Ngannou staredown59-year-old, John Fury was in Saudi Arabia for his son, Tyson's press conference ahead of his crossover fight with former UFC star Francis Ngannou, who is trained by former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

How much John Fury made from professional boxing compared to son Tyson Fury's career earningsJohn Fury was in the face-off with his son Tyson ahead of his bout with Francis Ngannou.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

How Tyson Fury is related to Tommy Fury explainedWBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is related to former Love Island star Tommy Fury, who has provided a prediction for his fight with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »