Meet the 2023 I'm A Celeb campmates

Three stars are facing an epic journey into the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp. First Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard and Jamie Lynn Spears must take on a skydive before being thrust straight into the very first trial of the series. Called Temple of Doom, the trials sees them strapped into boxes and covered in horror critters. A spoiler clip shows JLS star Marvin, 38, with green ants crawling all over him and biting his tongue as he has to solve a word riddle.

Next up Hollyoaks' Nick, 48, has cockroaches and spiders thrown over him as a huge tarantula figure dangles a star in front of him to catch with his mouth





