Strictly star Zara McDermott forced to leave training due to medical emergency

, Sam told his co-star Pete Wicks, that after experiencing concerns about his kidneys, Zara had to leave her rehearsals with"You came to me when I thought I was dying and you literally were there for me," he toldstar Pete. "Despite knowing there was nothing wrong with you," his co-star quipped back. At the time, Sam feared he might have kidney disease.

"Do you wanna know something worse?" Sam continued. "I made Zara leave her Strictly training early to come and see me at the doctors and it was just for the guy to go, 'Yeah, you're fine'."Sam and Zara – who have been dating since 2019 – are incredibly supportive of one another, so it's hardly surprising that she'd leave rehearsals to be at his side.

During a recent appearance on Hits UK this week, Sam, 31, revealed that he wants to do more for his girlfriend, after Zara was left "deflated" by her recent Strictly scores. Twice now, thestar has been in the bottom two, so this weekend she'll be hoping to impress with her Halloween routine. headtopics.com

On Saturday, Zara and Graziano are set to dance the Charleston to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue & His Orchestra. Followingfrom the show this week, fans have been wondering if a couple will still be eliminated in the next round.Despite only ten couples instead of 11 left in the competition, the show will still see one couple leave the show a week before the finale, so Saturday remains a battle for the contestants.

Read more:

hellomag »

Zara McDermott ‘passes out’ in Strictly rehearsals after brutal training day with partner Graziano...Zara McDermott ‘passes out’ in Strictly rehearsals after brutal training day with partner Graziano Read more ⮕

Strictly's Zara McDermott rows with Graziano Di Prima after revealing she's suffering from extreme...Strictly's Zara McDermott rows with Graziano Di Prima after revealing she's suffering from extreme exhaustion. 'I did double the workload to you!', she said on Instagram video. Read more ⮕

Strictly star takes brutal swipe at Zara McDermott'The cynical side of me thinks they are going to try and keep her around.' Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott Leaves Strictly Rehearsals Early Due to Boyfriend's Medical EmergencyZara McDermott had to leave her Strictly rehearsals early after her boyfriend Sam Thompson had a medical emergency. She rushed to his side as he required medical attention for a kidney problem. Sam praised his friend Pete Wicks for supporting him during this difficult time. Read more ⮕

Strictly star Zara McDermott leaves rehearsals early over medical 'emergency'The 26-year-old gave up her studio time with dance partner Graziano di Prama to rush to her boyfriend Sam Thompson's side over concerns about his kidneys. Read more ⮕

Strictly's Zara McDermott leaves rehearsals for hospital dash with Sam ThompsonStrictly star Zara McDermott was forced to leave dance rehearsals early to accompany boyfriend Sam Thompson to a medical emergency, with Sam opening up on the incident on his podcast Read more ⮕