Sam Thompson 'fanboys' over Tony Bellew on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb viewers were left in hysterics as Sam Thompson 'fanboyed' over Tony fellow campmate Bellows on Saturday, branding it the 'cutest thing' they'd ever seen. The Made in Chelsea star, 31, couldn't contain his excitement when he finally came face to face with the boxer, 40, after the two camps merged. Sam quickly offered his hero a seat on his bed before asking for a hug and wrapped his arms tightly around the beefy sportsman.

Fans were loving the displays of affection and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with one writing: 'Sam fanboying over Tony is the most golden retriever thing I've ever seen omg'. With a second saying: 'Sam getting so excited about Tony Bellew has got to be the cutest thing I've seen





