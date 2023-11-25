Andrew Manfield helps farmers with technology

Andrew Manfield, of Hessleskew Farm, Sancton, near Market Weighton, is at the forefront of helping fellow farmers with the right technology through his business, Manterra. Last week he was at Agritechnica in the German city of Hanover, taking in the latest ideas and developments.

He says new drone technology will facilitate much more cost-effective application control, that precision farming is being aided by retro fitting of technology but there is still one element that farmers should never forget – walking in their fields. He said: “We are looking to enable people to implement the best new technology, where they can see how it can save money and give extra productivity and how it can improve the working environment for them and their operators. “Efficiency of fertiliser application has never been more vital than the past two years when fertiliser prices have skyrocketed. “We are doing a lot of retro fitting of new technology to older machines where people who can’t afford new, but can buy new technology for an existing machin





The Yorkshire Post » / 🏆 39. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andrew Marr discusses global issues with experts on Tonight with Andrew MarrAndrew Marr is joined by a panel of experts including Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayall, Kurt Volker, Dr Ahmed El Mokhallati, Ivana Bartoletti, Annie Zaleski, Fraser Knight, Sam Lister, and John Stevens to discuss various global issues. Tune in to Tonight with Andrew Marr on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Police raid Lytham cannabis farm and seize 249 plantsThere were 249 plants spread across two rooms in the property.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Farm of the Week: Farmer who gave up London career for Wagyu beef ventureComing from a farming family, studying at Bishop Burton College, working on a dairy farm, doing some contracting work and working for Guy Poskitt’s vegetable growing business, none of this had led a South Yorkshire lad to running his own farm the way he’d always wanted, until he started working down south and not farming at all.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Idyllic farm near Edinburgh set to be transformed into magical Christmas wonderlandCraigies Farm is set to transform into 'Santa Adventure', the venue's biggest Christmas celebration yet, with 'twinkling lights, festive wonder, and heartwarming moments'.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Row over plans to build new type of fish farm in Scottish lochA ROW has erupted over plans to build a new type of fish farm in the waters of a Scottish loch ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Family steps up to keep dairy farm thriving after sudden death of beloved husband and fatherAfter the sudden death of her husband early last year, mum-of-two Hannah Potter was determined to keep the family farm running in his honour.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »