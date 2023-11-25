James Martin Makes Public Appearance at BBC Good Food Show

James Martin made a public appearance at the BBC Good Food Show on Friday - after announcing a career break amid his cancer battle earlier this month. The TV chef, 51, appeared in good spirits as he prepared some food and even took in a discussion on the Let's Talk Stage at Birmingham's NEC venue. The cuisine icon's appearance came only a few weeks after he stepped down from his Saturday Morning with James Martin show on ITV.

Before working with ITV, James was known for presenting the BBC cookery series Saturday Kitchen from 2006 until 2016. Joking with the Birmingham audience on Friday, the chef announced he would be cooking three dishes, including his take on a KFC-style chicken - which he hilariously dubbed a JF





