River Island's £30 jumper that's 'perfect for autumn and winter'

As the weather turns cold and dreary, many fashion fans will be on the look out for a versatile jumper that not only offers style, but warmth too. On Instagram, the brand shared a reel of the 'perfect' autumnal outfit which featured the grey knitted jumper, a beige trench coat, a black boucle shoulder bag and white embellished straight leg jeans.

The full caption read: "Meet the most wearable piece in your autumn wardrobe: the grey knit. As seen on Iconic Islander, Emily #ImWearingRI #autumnlove #winteroutfit #casualoutfit #Linkinbio to shop."READ MORE: I tried a 'glamorous' £60 River Island jumpsuit that's a 'Christmas must-have'

Currently available in sizes XS, S, M and L, the knitted jumper comes in grey, beige, pale blue, lime green and green. It features a cosy crew neck with long sleeves and is made from 16% Acrylic, 3% Elastane and 81% Polyester.A second comment read: "A great piece! ." headtopics.com

Shoppers can purchase the grey jumper for £30 here. If you want the full autumnal outfit, the beige double breasted trench coat can be found for £90 here and the black boucle bag can be found for £35 here.

Elsewhere, M&S is selling this cosy £35 cable knit crew jumper that has an almost five star rating here.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

Revolution just launched an £8 dupe of Charlotte Tilbury’s £30 matte cream blushMakeup Revolution has just released a brand new £8 Cream Blush Wand in three different colours that rivals Charlotte Tilbury’s best-loved £30 Matte Beauty Blush Wands Read more ⮕

River Island's Top Trending Jackets for Autumn and WinterPopular fashion retailer River Island has shared its popular autumn and winter jackets, including the 'jacket of the season'. From bomber jackets to tailored options, there's something for everyone's style. Read more ⮕

Faye Winter -'My Love Island plan was to steal the prize money'EXCLUSIVE: Faye Winter has revealed that if she had won Love Island while appearing on the show in 2021, she had planned to steal the prize money from her partner to donate it to charity Read more ⮕

Love Island Star Jessie Wynter Rushed to HospitalLove Island star Jessie Wynter has been rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe. She shared an update on Instagram, revealing that her asthma had worsened and turned into an attack. Read more ⮕

Love Island Star Jessie Wynter Rushed to Hospital After Severe Asthma AttackLove Island star Jessie Wynter was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a severe asthma attack. Her boyfriend, Will Young, accompanied her and she shared updates with her fans. She expressed her hope to recover soon and mentioned the impact of asthma on people's lives. Read more ⮕

Love Island Star Molly Marsh Shares Romantic Getaway VideoMolly posted a video of their stay at a gorgeous chalet with a fireplace, hot tub, and sheepskin rugs. She thanked secret.cabins for the amazing stay and expressed her desire to return soon. Fans praised the couple's time together and complimented Molly's stunning appearance in her bikini. Read more ⮕