Faye Winter -'My Love Island plan was to steal the prize money'

Faye Winter has admitted that she had a plan to steal the Love Island prize money during her stint on the ITV2 show in 2021, hoping to give it to a good cause.

Previously, the show had a 'split or steal' section of the final, where one islander gets the chance to take the full sum rather than share it with their other half. Talking to OK! this week, Faye admits: "From my first audition with Love Island, I knew that my plan was, if I won the show, I was going to steal the money and donate it to Guide Dogs".

While Faye may not have bagged the top spot or the £50K, she has been working with Guide Dogs UK since leaving the villa and has kept her pledge to help the charity. "So, when I came out, it was me who approached Guide Dogs and said that I would love to still volunteer with them, all the work I do with Guide Dogs is still voluntary." headtopics.com

From running around a mud filled assault course with a former SAS soldier to being covered in snakes and creepy crawlies, she's had quite the busy few weeks.

