The Super Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious and rare award only ONE player has ever won

The Ballon d'Or is widely considered to be the most prestigious individual prize for footballers but what if you add the word 'Super' in front of it?The rare award has only been given out to one player in history, having been received by the legendary Alfredo Di Stefano back in 1989.Though Real icon Di Stefano played for both Argentina and Colombia at international level, he qualified through his Spanish citizenship.

The award went to the best player of the last three decades and Di Stefano, who scored 308 goals for Real and played an integral role in five consecutive European Cup wins between 1956 and 1960, pipped legends like Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini to the gong following votes from journalists andThe trophy looks a lot similar to the Ballon d'Or but has a number of gold mini footballs bearing resemblance to Ferrero Rocher chocolates at the base.

The one-of-a-kind award was stationed at the Real Madrid Museum at the Santiago Bernabeu for years but then went to auction in London in September 2021 as part of a 'Property from the estate of Alfredo Di Stefano' event alongside other iconic memorabilia from his decorated career. headtopics.com

