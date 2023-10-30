Leeds United U21s boss believes Leo Hjelde is best suited to playing in a back three

Leo Hjelde is most suited to playing in a back three, says Leeds United U21s boss Michael Skubala, who has seen the defender drop down to the youth side in recent weeks. After spending last season on loan with Rotherham United, Hjelde would have hoped to have had a role to play under Daniel Farke in the first-team this season.

The Norwegian was named in Farke’s first two competitive line-ups at Elland Road, playing at left-back as the Whites took on Cardiff City and Shrewsbury Town in the league and cup respectively, only to be withdrawn at half-time in both games. His only other senior outing this season so far came at Salford City as United saw their Carabao Cup hopes ended by the League Two side.

As such, Hjelde has been forced to drop down to the U21s on occasion to get some minutes under his belt and he has fared well, helping the Whites to wins over Nice and Hertha before starting in Sunday’s draw with Liverpool in the Premier League 2. headtopics.com

“So I think he can play left-back, he can play left centre half as well. I think he’s quite fortunate that he can do it all, but I think his ultimate best position is left of a three. He’s a good, young talent.”

Having had such a taste of first-team football with the Millers last season, Hjelde may well be looking at the January transfer window as an opportunity to leave Elland Road on loan once more and pick up some more valuable senior experience. He won’t be the only Leeds player in the U21s having those thoughts, either, with Lewis Bate and Darko Gyabi in desperate need of senior football to continue their progression. headtopics.com

The likes of Charlie Allen and Sean McGurk could also do with the first-team opportunities that seem unlikely to come at Elland Road under Farke, given the standard of competition they face within the United squad at present.

