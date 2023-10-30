Kyle and Lyndsey Landmann deny that their children were unruly (Picture: Facebook) A Florida couple was charged $50 (£41) for being ‘unable to parent’ their children by a restaurant apparently out of patience with unruly youngsters. Diners opening their menus at Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, tucked inside Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountain, are greeted by a simple rule: ‘No respect, no service.

‘At first, I thought he was gonna compliment us and be like, “But you won’t be charged because your kids were so well-behaved,”‘ she told the morning news programme. Instead, Ritcher informed them that they’d be charged $50 per bill for breaking their ‘unable to parent’ rule. ‘He got in our faces and told us that we belonged at Burger King and not at his restaurant,’ she claimed. ‘We asked to speak to the owner and he said he was the owner.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: Metro Newspaper UK »

Restaurant charges £40 for 'adults unable to parent' their children'We were told we need to 'go to Burger King and Walmart'.' Read more ⮕

Pumpkin festival raises more than £450A massive pumpkin was auctioned off to raise an extra £40 for the Sands charity Read more ⮕

Magic Johnson: Former basketball star declared a billionaire by ForbesJohnson's playing career only earned him around $40m (£33m) before he retired in 1996, but since then he has invested his cash into companies such as Starbucks, Pepsi and Burger King. Read more ⮕

Man Kicked Out of Premier Inn Restaurant for Being BarefootA man claims he was kicked out of a Premier Inn restaurant in Manchester for being barefoot, despite the hotel's 'anything goes' policy. The man, who often goes barefoot due to foot issues, was told it was a 'health and safety' policy. He wants clarity on why the policy differs between branches. Read more ⮕

More than 2,200 restaurant companies go out of business in a yearThe number of restaurants closing their doors for good in the UK has gone up 46% year on year Read more ⮕

Man kicked out of Manchester Premier Inn because of what he did in a restaurant'I'm just a little bit annoyed about it.' Read more ⮕