Luis Rubiales given three-year-ban by Fifa over Jenni Hermoso kiss

The former President has been banned for three years (Picture: Getty) Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association, has been banned from ‘all football-related activities’ for three years by FIFA. Rubiales was embroiled in a drawn-out scandal in the fallout from Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World Cup final after he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

The 46-year-old was also seen grabbing his crotch in celebration shortly after the final whistle and faced widespread criticism for both acts. He eventually resigned on 11th September but has now had his initial 90-day suspension upgraded following an investigation from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

