Magic Johnson: Former basketball star declared a billionaire by Forbes

Former professional basketball star Magic Johnson has been declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine - becoming only the fourth sportsperson ever to join the elite club. The wealth magazine estimates Johnson is worth around $1.2bn (£990m). He joins fellow former NBA players Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and golf star Tiger Woods, in reaching the billionaire benchmark.

He has stakes in a number of LA sports teams, including the Women's NBA team Los Angeles Sparks, baseball franchise Los Angeles Dodgers and football's LAFC. Johnson also holds shares in a Pepsi bottling plant, Starbucks and Burger King, among others. Forbes said it is his 60% stake in life insurance company EquiTrust that has given Johnson his largest proportion of his personal wealth, which has revenues of more than $2.5bn (£2.06bn) a year.

