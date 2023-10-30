Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’

The victim was one of three Ukrainian civilians killed in the east and south of the country over the previous 24 hours, with at least five people hurt, Ukraine’s presidential office reported on Monday.Apart from reportedly fierce fighting at some points along the front line, which Ukrainian officials say stretches for more than 930 miles, the conflict appears largely deadlocked and focussed on long-range fire.

The daughter of the woman killed in Kherson said the destruction caused by the missile blast enabled her to get out of the building alive. “I don’t know how I would have gotten out if (the) doors hadn’t been blown out,” Nataliia, who gave no surname, told Radio Liberty.People hold a flag with a picture of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Hrianyk at his funeral in Kyiv on Saturday (Bram Janssen/AP)

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defences intercepted all 12 Shahed drones that Russia fired at several regions overnight and two Kh-59 guided missiles, according to the country's air force. The Kremlin's forces also unleashed a missile attack on a ship repair plant in the southern Odesa area on Monday morning.

Ukraine war latest: Russian man arrested for 'passing secrets to Ukraine'; Moscow 'ready for talks' on post-conflict settlementA Russian man has been detained by Russia's Federal Security Service on suspicion of treason, according to the state news agency RIA. The Kremlin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia is 'ready for talks' on the post-conflict settlement of Ukraine. Read more ⮕

