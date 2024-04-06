Police Storm Mexican Embassy in Ecuador to Seize Former Vice President

Police stormed the Mexican embassy in the Ecuador ian capital of Quito on Friday to seize the former Ecuador ian vice president Jorge Glas . Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared the act “a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico”. He added that as a result of Ecuador ’s actions, Mexico will officially sever diplomatic relations with its neighbour.

The raid took place hours after the Mexican government granted Mr Glas political asylum, as diplomatic tensions between the two countries deepened. Mr Glas is perhaps the most wanted man in Ecuador and faces investigations into corruption, bribery and more. The police broke the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio. Ecuador’s presidency issued a statement on Friday: “Ecuador is a sovereign nation and we are not going to permit any criminal to stay free

