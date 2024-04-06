Arsenal reclaim top spot with thumping win over Brighton

Mikel Arteta savoured a “big, big performance” after Arsenal reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by ending Brighton ’s impressive home form with a thumping 3-0 victory. The title-chasing Gunners arrived at the Amex Stadium having dropped to third place in the table following Manchester City’s 4-2 success at Crystal Palace in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Bukayo Saka set Arteta’s men on course to return to the summit by converting a 33rd-minute penalty before second-half goals from Kai Havertz and substitute Leandro Trossard completed a comprehensive win.The result – Albion’s first top-flight home loss in more than seven months – puts Arsenal a point ahead of both Liverpool, who play their game in hand at rivals Manchester United on Sunday, and City.“They put in a big, big performance to beat this great Brighton side. “They haven’t lost here since August and that tells you the difficulty of the task but we were really good toda

Arsenal Premier League Brighton Victory Top Spot

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s win over BrightonBukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard scored in a 3-0 success to take the Gunners top of the league.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City? Roberto De Zerbi names the best Premier League teamArsenal manager Mikel Arteta previews his side's Premier League match against Brighton.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Arsenal: Kai Havertz pays huge compliment to Jorginho and Mikel ArtetaArsenal manager Mikel Arteta previews his side's Premier League match against Brighton.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails powerful big step as Arsenal reach Champions League quarter-finalsMikel Arteta has hailed the 'big step' Arsenal have taken in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal deny Mikel Arteta insulted Porto manager Sergio Conceicao's family after dramatic Champions League shootoutArsenal sources have denied Mikel Arteta insulted Porto manager Sergio Conceicao's family in the aftermath of Tuesday's dramatic penalty shootout.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal fans say Mikel Arteta is ‘breeding monsters’ after David Raya’s assessment of penalty shoot...Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Champions League progression after penalty shootout win over Porto

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »