Clever Storage Trick Using Fruit Can Extend Shelf-Life of Potatoes

A clever storage trick using fruit could help extend the shelf-life of your potatoes and prevent them from sprouting, according to a TikTok content creator. Potatoes with green spots or sprouts may contain toxins, leading many to discard them if these areas can't be removed. As a general guideline, spuds should be kept away from moisture and sunlight to avoid wrinkling. They need good ventilation and will last longer when stored in a dry, dark container like an open basket.

A video shared by Leen (@leen. bd) on TikTok, has claimed that storing potatoes with an apple can also prevent their roots from sprouting. It is believed that apples can delay sprout development and prolong the shelf-life of potatoes due to the gases they release. The key is ethylene gas, a substance naturally produced by apples that plays a crucial role in their ripening process

