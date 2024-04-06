Clever Storage Trick Using Fruit Can Extend Shelf-Life of Potatoes

A clever storage trick using fruit could help extend the shelf-life of your potatoes and prevent them from sprouting, according to a TikTok content creator. Potatoes with green spots or sprouts may contain toxins, leading many to discard them if these areas can't be removed. As a general guideline, spuds should be kept away from moisture and sunlight to avoid wrinkling. They need good ventilation and will last longer when stored in a dry, dark container like an open basket.
A video shared by Leen (@leen. bd) on TikTok, has claimed that storing potatoes with an apple can also prevent their roots from sprouting. It is believed that apples can delay sprout development and prolong the shelf-life of potatoes due to the gases they release. The key is ethylene gas, a substance naturally produced by apples that plays a crucial role in their ripening process
Storage Trick Fruit Extend Shelf-Life Potatoes Sprouting Apple Ethylene Gas
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »