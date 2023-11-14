Police Seek Help to Identify Men Displaying Support for Terrorist Groups at Pro-Palestine Marches

Police are seeking help to identify 11 men suspected of displaying signs or wearing clothing in support of terrorist groups at pro-Palestine marches in London. Detectives investigating an allegation of incitement of racial hatred are looking to speak to two men seen in social media footage. Officers also want to speak to two men over allegations they engaged in pro-Hamas chanting in Trafalgar Square.

