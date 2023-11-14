Study Finds Association Between Coffee Consumption and Irritable Bowel Syndrome Risk

In a recent study, researchers investigated the association between coffee consumption and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) risk. IBS is a common disorder that affects the gastrointestinal tract and is characterized by abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating. The study found that coffee intake was associated with an increased risk of developing IBS. These findings suggest that individuals with IBS may benefit from reducing their coffee consumption.

