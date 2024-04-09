Police Officers Wrestle 'Machete-Wielding' Man in South London

This is the shocking moment a police officers were seen wrestling a 'machete-wielding' man to the ground in South London on a blood soaked pavement. Video footage posted on X shows a man being held to the ground and handcuffed by police officers. The incident happened on a street in south London as frightened families watched nearby. An officer then instructs a man with an open hound on his palm to put his 'hand up in the air' and to 'get a bandage put on'.
Red drops of what appears to be blood can be seen splattered across the pavement. Video footage shows a man being held to the ground and handcuffed by police officers in south London The incident happened on a street in south London as frightened families watched the man being restrained nearby A small crowd looks on while one of the officers holding the man to the floor talks into his radio and mentions a 'large machete' and 'an officer with injuries'. The camera then pans to show a man stood holding his hand which seems to have a large bleeding cut on one of his fingers. A police car can be seen as it pulls up and parks nearby on the path with sirens blaring. MailOnline has contacted the Metropolitan Police for a comment
