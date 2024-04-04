Woman and police officers exposed to hazardous substance in London

A woman and two police officers are being treated in a London hospital after being exposed to a “ hazardous substance ”, the Metropolitan Police said. The woman was taken to Croydon University Hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) after reports she had ingested poison. A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 03:46hrs by London Ambulance Service to reports of a woman having ingested poison at an address in Thornton Heath.

“The woman was taken to a south London hospital by LAS where she was found to be in possession of a possible hazardous substance. “Officers and the London Fire Brigade attended Mayday Hospital and safety cordons and closures were established while specialist officers examined the item and safety procedures were enacted. “Ambulances and emergency vehicles were given access to the hospital throughout the incident respons

