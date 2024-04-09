Lloyds Banking Group Allows Advisers to Work from Home, Local Branches at Risk

Lloyds Banking Group is allowing its advisers to work from home , which may result in some local branches having only one financial expert. Advisers will assist customers through video and phone calls, potentially limiting access to in-branch services for vulnerable individuals. The decision to hold appointments online or in-branch will depend on customer demand . If more customers prefer online appointments, advisers will work from home ; otherwise, they will be present in branches.

A 71-year-old Lloyds customer expressed surprise after being informed that her local branch will have only one banking adviser due to the company's shift towards remote work

