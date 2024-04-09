Police Officers Wrestle 'Machete-Wielding' Man in South London

This is the shocking moment a police officers were seen wrestling a 'machete-wielding' man to the ground in South London on a blood soaked pavement. Video footage posted on X shows a man being held to the ground and handcuffed by police officers. The incident happened on a street in south London as frightened families watched nearby. An officer then instructs a man with an open hound on his palm to put his 'hand up in the air' and to 'get a bandage put on'.

Red drops of what appears to be blood can be seen splattered across the pavement. Video footage shows a man being held to the ground and handcuffed by police officers in south London The incident happened on a street in south London as frightened families watched the man being restrained nearby A small crowd looks on while one of the officers holding the man to the floor talks into his radio and mentions a 'large machete' and 'an officer with injuries'. The camera then pans to show a man stood holding his hand which seems to have a large bleeding cut on one of his fingers. A police car can be seen as it pulls up and parks nearby on the path with sirens blaring. MailOnline has contacted the Metropolitan Police for a comment

Police Officers Wrestle Machete-Wielding Man South London Blood Pavement Video Footage Restrain Handcuff Frightened Families Street Splattered Instruct Raise Hand Medical Attention Injury Bleeding Cut Finger Metropolitan Police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police hunt attacker after man in his 30s shot dead in south London streetA gunman is on the run after a man was shot dead in a street in south London.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Police name woman, 38, from Croydon as victim after human remains found in south London parkHuman remains found in a park in south London have been identified as Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Police Officers Wrestle 'Machete-Wielding' Man in South LondonVideo footage captures the moment police officers restrain and handcuff a man wielding a machete in South London. Frightened families watch as the incident unfolds on a street, with blood splattered across the pavement. An injured officer is mentioned, and a man with a bleeding hand is seen being instructed to raise his hand and receive medical attention. A police car arrives at the scene with sirens blaring.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Pouria Zeraati: Iranian journalist shares defiant photo of himself from hospital bed after being stabbed in LondonCounter-terrorism police are investigating the stabbing in south London on Friday afternoon.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Man dead after 'altercation' at house in Streatham with another man arrestedPolice were called to the home in south London on Friday.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

How can London’s Night Czar justify her £120,000 salary while London’s nightlife is dying?Amy Lamé says she’s making a difference as London’s Night Czar - but with hundreds of venues closing, now is the time for Lamé to prove her worth.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »