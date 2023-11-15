Plans for 24 flats approved on land opposite police station

Plans for 24 flats have been given the go-ahead on land that currently operates as a small car park on Dole Lane, opposite the town’s police station. However, a meeting of Chorley Council’s planning committee heard that parking for the new properties could pose a problem for the nearby Chorley Little Theatre - as well as fears that a neighbouring pub might have to keep the noise down so as not to disturb the new residents.

Seventeen parking spaces will be provided for the occupants of the new flats, which committee members were told was more than would be expected for a town centre location with such good public transport links. But Ian Robinson, one of the volunteers who runs the theatre - just yards away from the development site - said that he was worried about its “viability as a venue” if the proposal was approved. He said that it was easy to overlook how busy the narrow Dole Lane can get. “There daily near misses with cars and pedestrians. We are constantly having to repair our building after it’s been hit by cars, vans and truck

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LEPONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Plans formally submitted for new Aldi supermarket in DumbartonThe proposed store, located on Castle Street, will be the budget supermarket giant’s first venture into Dumbarton and will look to create 35 new jobs.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BBCLOOKNORTH: Consultation launched on £2.3m plans to regenerate Whitby town centreA consultation has been launched on £2.3m plans to regenerate part of Whitby town centre . The proposals include changing the road layout around the swing bridge to create wider pavements, more seating, and small park areas.

Source: BBCLookNorth | Read more »

VİDEOGAMERCOM: Blizzard Reveals Ambitious Plans for World of Warcraft's FutureBlizzard has announced its most ambitious plans for World of Warcraft, including a story known as The Worldsoul Saga and three entire expansions over the next few years. We spoke with the game's lead visual and development artist and assistant lead on encounter design about the challenges and keeping things fresh after 20 years.

Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Traders leave Accrington Market as redevelopment plans spark fearTwo more traders have announced their departure from Accrington Market and around 1,500 people have signed a petition fighting against parts of a major redevelopment plan. Hyndburn Council is set to transform the old market into a more modern facility which will serve as a food and drink venue as well as traditional market.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

BLOGPRESTON: Plans to Replace Tennis Courts with Football Pitch and Multi-Use Games Area Rescued by CouncillorsCouncillors rescue plans to replace tennis courts with a football pitch and multi-use games area in South Ribble, after objections from Sport England and concerns about demand and facility details.

Source: blogpreston | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Prince Harry and Meghan divided over Christmas plansPrince Harry and Meghan are said to be divided over locations for Christmas, causing a potential crisis for the couple.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »