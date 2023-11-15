UK Government's Rwanda deportation plans ruled against by Supreme Court

Rishi Sunak has said he remains committed to stopping small boat crossings after the Supreme Court ruled against the government's Rwanda plans. Five Supreme Court justices ruled on whether the government could deport 10 asylum seekers on Wednesday morning. They pointed out that abuse in Rwanda's asylum processing and against its own citizens as reasons why the Court of Appeals had earlier right to rule against the plan.

Mr Sunak said in a statement after the ruling that the government would "now consider next steps," and suggested that although Rwanda was not considered a safe country, the government could seek other destinations for migrants arriving in small boats. The Prime Minister said that the Supreme Court had confirmed that "the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful

