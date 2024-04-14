Paul Merson declares Arsenal's Premier League title chances '100 per cent gone'

Arsenal suffered a rare, and significant, home defeat Paul Merson declared Arsenal ’s Premier League title chances ‘100 per cent gone’ after defeat to Aston Villa , criticising Mikel Arteta ’s team selection in the surprise loss. The Gunners spurned a number of good chances to score and were eventually beaten 2-0 at The Emirates by Villa, led by their former manager Unai Emery.

’ Mikel Arteta’s side created chances but fell short against Aston Villa Merson felt made some unwise changes to his starting XI, believing Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli should have been in the side and Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus available on the bench. ‘I said before the game I didn’t like Arteta’s decision with the team he picked,’ said the former Arsenal forward.

Arsenal Premier League Title Chances Defeat Aston Villa Mikel Arteta Team Selection Manchester City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Merson believes Arsenal's Premier League title chances are overFormer Arsenal player Paul Merson believes that Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title are completely gone after their defeat against Aston Villa.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Paul Merson on Premier League title race and Arsenal's improvementsSky Sports' Paul Merson shares his views on the Premier League title race, Arsenal's performance against Manchester City, and the importance of timing in season run-ins.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Paul Merson on Arsenal's improvements and the Premier League title raceSky Sports' Paul Merson shares his views on Arsenal's performance against Manchester City and the Premier League title race. He discusses the importance of timing in season run-ins and Manchester City's difference from previous seasons.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Paul Merson on Arsenal's improvements and the Premier League title raceSky Sports' Paul Merson shares his views on Arsenal's performance against Manchester City and the Premier League title race. He discusses the importance of timing in season run-ins and Manchester City's difference from previous seasons.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Paul Merson spots Man City 'difference' to title rivals Arsenal and LiverpoolThe latest Manchester City news after their Premier League title hopes were given a major boost by Liverpool FC falling to a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Paul Merson predicts Liverpool to win Premier League titlePaul Merson believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title, but acknowledges that the situation could change quickly. Arsenal's win against Brighton put them back on top of the table, but Merson thinks Liverpool are the team to beat.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »