Paul Merson predicts Liverpool to win Premier League title

Paul Merson believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title, but acknowledges that the situation could change quickly. Arsenal 's win against Brighton put them back on top of the table, but Merson thinks Liverpool are the team to beat. He describes the current title race as the best one yet, with three teams still in contention. Merson also highlights the pressure on the teams and the possibility of a sudden change in fortunes.

Arsenal's recent performances have been impressive, and they are set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals

