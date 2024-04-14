Paul Merson believes Arsenal's Premier League title chances are over

Paul Merson believes Arsenal 's Premier League title chances are '100 per cent' over with Mikel Arteta admitting his side face a 'big test' following Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa . Arsenal 's hopes of winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004 were dealt a huge blow by former boss Unai Emery, whose Villa team scored two goals late on to claim an impressive victory at the Emirates.

'With the games we had, this was going to happen. It is now about how we react. This is in our control. 'In any other league in the world, if you won the number of games in a row that we did, you would be six or eight points clear. That is not the case here. That is the challenge.' The Gunners missed several chances in the first half before their lack of composure in the final third was eventually punished late in the game by Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal Premier League Title Chances Mikel Arteta Defeat Aston Villa

