Rachel Riley apologizes for tweet about Sydney mall stabbing

Rachel Riley has said sorry over a tweet about the knife rampage in Australia Rachel Riley has apologised for a now-deleted tweet about the Sydney mall stabbing that was accused of perpetuating Islamophobia . There were calls on social media for Channel 4 to sack the Countdown presenter, 38, after she falsely claimed the horror attack was a Palestinian uprising.

‘In the second intifada over 1,000 Israelis were murdered in restaurants, on buses and in the streets by suicide bombings, stabbings, stoning, lynching, shooting rockets. The youngest victim was just 9 hours old. ‘Sydney mall, multiple times over is what they’ve been proudly calling for.

