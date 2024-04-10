Northern Ireland Homes Compete for Home of the Year Title

Two Northern Ireland homes will battle it out to be crowned Home of the Year on Tuesday night in the grand finale of the hit RTE One show. Homes in Co Derry and Co Tyrone are through to the final alongside locations in Cork, Dublin, Offaly and Waterford.

In each episode, looking for 'individuality, functionality, and clever design', the three judges - architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants, Hugh Wallace, award-winning architect Amanda Bone and award-winning interior designer Sara Cosgrove - each scored the homes out of 10. After visiting 21 extraordinary homes across the island of Ireland, the judges will gather to celebrate what the seven inspirational finalists have achieved, and to make some difficult decisions, as they decide who will be the winner of this year’s title. Olivia and Kieran McDaid's historic Georgian Rectory in Co Derry grabbed the judges' attention in episode three. The property was built in 1774 and the couple purchased it in 2020 and they live there with their young daughter and Luna, the dog. RTE said: "The building had been in use by the Church of Ireland since 1774 and Kieran and Olivia were delighted to find it in relatively good condition. "They replaced some flooring ceilings on the ground floor and breathed new life into the interio

