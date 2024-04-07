Northern Ireland property: Inside the magnificent detached family home in Belfast on market for £925k

The location is ideal to take advantage of its close proximity to a wide range of local amenities on the bustling Lisburn Road, excellent schooling, high quality golf courses, parks, Lagan Valley Tow Path and transport networks connecting to the This particular detached family home was constructed eight years ago and has beautifully presented and exceptionally well finished accommodation extending to 2500 sq ft.

The ground floor provides a gracious entrance hall, two formal reception rooms together with a luxury kitchen open to dining/sunroom, utility room and cloakroom. To the first floor are four double bedrooms, principal bedroom with dressing room and ensuite as well as a contemporary bathroom Externally the property is accessed via electric gates with well tended gardens to the rear, generous parking and a detached garage. According to Simon Brien Residential:"A high quality home in a much sought after location and one that is ideal for the family in today's market.

