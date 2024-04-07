Celtic Manager Accuses Ibrox Midfielder of Simulation in Thrilling Game

Brendan Rodgers says that Celtic are in a ‘really strong position’ in the title race despite the late Rangers equaliser that denied his side victory at Ibrox , but the Celtic manager accused Ibrox midfielder Fabio Silva of simulation as he won the penalty that flipped a thrilling game on its head.

Celtic had gone 2-0 up and were comfortable at half time, but when Celtic defender Alistair Johnston was penalised for a foul on Silva following a VAR check, allowing Rangers captain James Tavernier to score from the spot, Rodgers felt that the momentum shifted in the contest. The hosts then drew level before Adam Idah stunned Ibrox by putting Celtic ahead once again just a minute later, before Rabbi Motondo’s injury-time effort ensured that the spoils were shared. Despite his disappointment at that late leveller and his annoyance at Silva, Rodgers was pleased with the performance of his players, and he is more than satisfied with his team’s position in the Premiership. Celtic remain a point ahead of their city rivals with Rangers having a game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday night, but with a match between the sides at Celtic Park to come, Rodgers is confident the champions are well placed."We still have a lot of work to do, still six games to go. But when you have your nearest rival still to play at home in front of 60 odd thousand, and you know you're going to be stronger again to that moment, I'm very happy with that. “It was a fantastic game to be involved i

