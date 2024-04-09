Six Pubs and Bars in Northern Ireland Compete for National Pub & Bar of the Year 2024

Six pubs and bars across the country are set to compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year 2024 after being named the best in Northern Ireland . One venue from each of Northern Ireland 's six counties has been officially named as the best of the best this year and will battle it out for the top spot.

Each year, The National Pub & Bar Awards crowns nearly 100 County Winners from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland who are entered into the running to be crowned the best in the UK. The grand final will take place in London later this year, where one of the six pubs and bars will be named the top in Northern Ireland and move on to the final stages of the competition. Last year, East Belfast haunt Hearth was crowned Northern Ireland's Pub & Bar of the Year 2023 and has once again made the final shortlist. The Northern Ireland winners 2024 are: [List of winners]. Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: "The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things. One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

Pubs Bars Northern Ireland Competition Awards Winners Grand Final London

