Underfunding in Northern Ireland Water and Sewage Infrastructure Jeopardizes Thousands of Homes and Commercial Developments

Some 19,000 homes and 15,000 commercial developments are "unlikely to be built" because of underfunding in Northern Ireland water and sewage infrastructure. It was raised at a recent Committee for Infrastructure meeting at Stormont . The committee heard NI Water need £1.9 billion to upgrade its infrastructure but have a £900 million shortfall and that overspills have reached a “critical” level.

Read more: The Earth's Corr: 18m tonnes of 'raw sewage' spill into NI waters a year According to NI Water estimates, 18m tonnes of 'raw sewage' spill into NI waterways a year in 24,521 separate incidents, which is impacting waterways and even water bodies like Lough Neagh. NI Water told me in a statement: “Northern Ireland has proportionally more storm overflows per level of population than many other parts of the UK. “This is because it was historically cheaper to install more overflows than invest in diverting the rainwater at source and putting in place the larger pipes and holding tanks. “This means we have the lowest rate of internal sewer flooding in the UK while the dis-benefit is that we have higher quantities of wastewater going into our rivers, lakes, and seas.” Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd reaffirmed his opposition to household water bills to raise funds for NI Water ahead of a Ni Assembly debate on the issue toda

Infrastructure Minister rules out household water charges for NI Water fundingThe Infrastructure Minister has ruled out the introduction of household water charges to help with the future funding of NI Water. Inadequate investment in water infrastructure has been identified as a long-term issue in Northern Ireland, with a recent NI Audit Office report showing that funding allocated for 2023-25 is "significantly below" what NI Water requires to deliver on planned objectives. Recently, the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs committee was told the introduction of household water charges would be the biggest revenue raiser in Northern Ireland, bringing the region into line with the rest of the UK. It comes as Stormont is under pressure to raise £113m of its own revenue in its next budget.

